Kurdish forces announce killing of an ISIS leader in Al-Hol camp in Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-28 | 10:23
2
min
Kurdish forces announce killing of an ISIS leader in Al-Hol camp in Syria
The Syrian Democratic Forces announced on Thursday the killing of a prominent leader in the Islamic State organization, stating that he was responsible for the Al-Hol camp, which shelters tens of thousands of displaced individuals, including families of jihadists, in northeastern Syria.
In a statement, the Syrian Democratic Forces reported that their units raided a tent, supported by the international coalition led by Washington, last night, where "the person in charge of the Al-Hol camp in the terrorist organization," known as Abu Obeida Al-Iraqi, was located.
They added, "After our forces asked him to surrender, he refused and attempted to detonate the explosive belt he was wearing. In addition to initiating gunfire against our forces and resisting, our forces were compelled to deal with him accordingly by opening fire and killing him."
According to the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab factions supported by Washington, Abu Obeida is considered "one of the high-ranking leaders" in the organization. He is "involved in the killing of numerous women and men in the camp." Also, Abu Obeida is considered the "primary planner" for launching attacks against Kurdish security and military checkpoints.
AFP
Middle East News
Kurdish Forces
ISIS
Leader
Al-Hol
Camp
Syria
