Kurdish forces announce killing of an ISIS leader in Al-Hol camp in Syria

Middle East News
2023-12-28 | 10:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kurdish forces announce killing of an ISIS leader in Al-Hol camp in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kurdish forces announce killing of an ISIS leader in Al-Hol camp in Syria

The Syrian Democratic Forces announced on Thursday the killing of a prominent leader in the Islamic State organization, stating that he was responsible for the Al-Hol camp, which shelters tens of thousands of displaced individuals, including families of jihadists, in northeastern Syria.

In a statement, the Syrian Democratic Forces reported that their units raided a tent, supported by the international coalition led by Washington, last night, where "the person in charge of the Al-Hol camp in the terrorist organization," known as Abu Obeida Al-Iraqi, was located.

They added, "After our forces asked him to surrender, he refused and attempted to detonate the explosive belt he was wearing. In addition to initiating gunfire against our forces and resisting, our forces were compelled to deal with him accordingly by opening fire and killing him."

According to the Syrian Democratic Forces, a coalition of Kurdish and Arab factions supported by Washington, Abu Obeida is considered "one of the high-ranking leaders" in the organization. He is "involved in the killing of numerous women and men in the camp." Also, Abu Obeida is considered the "primary planner" for launching attacks against Kurdish security and military checkpoints.

AFP

Middle East News

Kurdish Forces

ISIS

Leader

Al-Hol

Camp

Syria

LBCI Next
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Netanyahu: Erdogan should not lecture us on ethics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

ISIS claims responsibility for attack on the pro-government forces and soldiers in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

ISIS attacks kill at least 30 pro-government forces in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Patriarch al-Rahi stresses Lebanon's leadership crisis, calls for stability in the region

LBCI
World News
2023-11-02

Bangkok delegation meets with Hamas leaders in Iran over hostage crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:41

Gantz: Israel is ready for the upcoming phase in the prolonged war

LBCI
World News
11:26

US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-27

The solar energy market declines by 80 percent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13

Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More