Israel gives preliminary approval for aid delivery to Gaza via Cyprus

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Israel has granted preliminary approval to Cyprus for the establishment of a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.



The proposal, under negotiation for over a month, aims to bring substantial quantities of aid to Gaza, where approximately 2.4 million people are facing chronic shortages of water, food, fuel, medications, and other essential life necessities, amid limited access to aid.



According to Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel has tentatively agreed to a system that allows for the inspection of international aid "under Israeli supervision" in Cyprus before direct delivery to Gaza.



Haiat told Agence France-Presse, "There is preliminary approval for this procedure, but there are still some logistical issues awaiting resolution."



Cyprus proposed the creation of a passage for the collection, inspection, and storage of aid on the island before shipping it to Gaza.



Official sources in Cyprus told the Cypriot news agency that Cyprus has completed its part of the procedures before addressing issues of the security of ships approaching Gaza, the safety of their crews, and determining who will receive the aid.



During his visit to Cyprus last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed support for finding a practical and swift way to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea.



Cohen stated that Cyprus, Israel, and other regional partners are advocating for the initiative to facilitate the organized and well-audited transfer of aid. According to the plan, the aid will be inspected in Cyprus by a joint committee comprising representatives from Israel.



The initiative aims to enhance humanitarian relief operations in Gaza by importing large quantities of aid through ships, as an alternative to the limited truck deliveries through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.



AFP