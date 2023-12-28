News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel gives preliminary approval for aid delivery to Gaza via Cyprus
Middle East News
2023-12-28 | 10:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel gives preliminary approval for aid delivery to Gaza via Cyprus
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Israel has granted preliminary approval to Cyprus for the establishment of a maritime corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
The proposal, under negotiation for over a month, aims to bring substantial quantities of aid to Gaza, where approximately 2.4 million people are facing chronic shortages of water, food, fuel, medications, and other essential life necessities, amid limited access to aid.
According to Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel has tentatively agreed to a system that allows for the inspection of international aid "under Israeli supervision" in Cyprus before direct delivery to Gaza.
Haiat told Agence France-Presse, "There is preliminary approval for this procedure, but there are still some logistical issues awaiting resolution."
Cyprus proposed the creation of a passage for the collection, inspection, and storage of aid on the island before shipping it to Gaza.
Official sources in Cyprus told the Cypriot news agency that Cyprus has completed its part of the procedures before addressing issues of the security of ships approaching Gaza, the safety of their crews, and determining who will receive the aid.
During his visit to Cyprus last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed support for finding a practical and swift way to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea.
Cohen stated that Cyprus, Israel, and other regional partners are advocating for the initiative to facilitate the organized and well-audited transfer of aid. According to the plan, the aid will be inspected in Cyprus by a joint committee comprising representatives from Israel.
The initiative aims to enhance humanitarian relief operations in Gaza by importing large quantities of aid through ships, as an alternative to the limited truck deliveries through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Aid
Delivery
Gaza
Cyprus
War
Next
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Netanyahu: Erdogan should not lecture us on ethics
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Challenges ahead: Israeli War Cabinet unveils plan for humanitarian aid to Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
Middle East News
2023-12-15
White House in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war, aide says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-14
Israel's conditions and Sullivan's agenda: Northern front, Gaza aid, and post-war plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-05
US-Israel relations tested: Israel's War Cabinet debates humanitarian aid for Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:41
Gantz: Israel is ready for the upcoming phase in the prolonged war
Middle East News
11:41
Gantz: Israel is ready for the upcoming phase in the prolonged war
0
World News
11:26
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis
World News
11:26
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Houthis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-27
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
Lebanon News
2023-12-27
The solar energy market declines by 80 percent
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
News Bulletin Reports
10:47
UNIFIL and Southern residents: Incidents spark calls for investigation
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Israeli army spokesperson: Weapons and intelligence materials found in Al Shifa Hospital
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Variety and Tech
2023-12-13
Historic agreement calls for 'transitioning away from fossil fuels'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
Lebanon News
06:19
Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction
3
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
00:45
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
4
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
Lebanon News
05:24
Israeli warplanes conduct intensive flights amid airstrikes in the western sector
5
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
05:43
UNIFIL patrol attacked again: Incident unfolds in Kfarkela
6
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
Press Highlights
01:31
'Alarming' European messages: Concerns grow as southern front nears the 'brink of war'
7
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
Lebanon News
04:29
UN Peacekeeper injured in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL reports 'assault' on patrol, urges swift investigation
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
02:19
Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More