Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29 | 03:26
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
The Israeli army launched airstrikes on southern Gaza on Friday, while a delegation from Hamas is expected to arrive in Egypt to discuss a ceasefire that also includes the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic movement.
Israeli forces intensified their attacks on Gaza overnight, especially in Rafah, where Palestinians rushed to piles of rubble in search of survivors.
Tayseer Abu Al-Eish told AFP, "We were sitting quietly (at home), and suddenly we heard a loud explosion, and debris started falling on us."
He added, "The apartment was completely destroyed, and my daughters were screaming. There are many casualties... We are trying to rescue neighbors from under the rubble, but there are martyrs."
In southern Jerusalem, a Palestinian attacked two Israelis with a knife before being shot dead by police and paramedics, while Hamas praised the "heroic operation" as a response to the situation in Gaza.
On Friday, a delegation from Hamas is expected to arrive in Cairo to discuss an Egyptian plan consisting of three stages, including a renewable truce and the gradual release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinians detained by Israel, ultimately leading to a cessation of hostilities that erupted on October 7 after an attack by the movement in Israeli territories.
Hamas's unprecedented attack resulted in around 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures. During the attack, approximately 250 hostages were taken, with 129 of them still held in Gaza, according to Israel.
Israel conducted intensive shelling on the besieged Gaza Strip, followed by a ground invasion that resulted in over 21,000 deaths, mostly women and children.
Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry run by Hamas, said, "The toll of the Israeli aggression in Gaza has risen to 21,320 martyrs."
In Cairo, the Hamas delegation will convey to the Egyptians the "response of the Palestinian factions, which includes several remarks on their plan," according to an official in the Islamic movement, requesting not to reveal his identity.
The official added that these remarks mainly concern "methods of the expected exchange operations, the number of Palestinians to be released, and obtaining guarantees for the complete withdrawal of Israeli military from the Gaza Strip."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a Thursday meeting in Tel Aviv with hostage families, stated, "We are in contact (with the mediators) at this moment. I cannot provide more details. We are working to bring them all back. That is our goal."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Airstrikes
Gaza
Hamas
Egypt
Ceasefire
Hostages
