UNRWA says aid convoy to Gaza was fired at by the Israeli army

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated on Friday that the Israeli army opened fire on one of its aid convoys in the Gaza Strip without causing any injuries.



Thomas White, the director of UNRWA in Gaza, wrote on the X platform, "Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from Northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli Army - our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage."



He added, "Aid workers should never be a target."



AFP