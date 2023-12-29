Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

2023-12-29 | 08:38
Ehud Barak: Israeli army&#39;s successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled
Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak stated that the army has achieved accomplishments in the Gaza Strip, but it is far from achieving the goals of the war.

