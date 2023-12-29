Turkey detains 32 ISIS suspects planning to carry out attacks ahead of NYE

Turkey detains 32 ISIS suspects planning to carry out attacks ahead of NYE
Turkey detains 32 ISIS suspects planning to carry out attacks ahead of NYE

Turkish security forces have detained 32 people suspected of links to ISIS who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks on synagogues and churches as well as the Iraqi Embassy, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported on Friday.

The suspects, including three alleged senior ISIS militants, were detained in raids carried out at dawn in nine provinces across Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported, citing unnamed security sources.

They were detained in a joint operation by the country’s intelligence agency and police, the agency said.

The arrests come a week after police rounded up 304 suspected ISIS militants in simultaneous raids across Turkey in what appeared to be a security sweep leading up to the New Year festivities.
 

