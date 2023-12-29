News
Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming
Middle East News
2023-12-29 | 10:14
Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming
The Israeli army announced on Friday that four Israelis were injured in a car ramming attack carried out by a Palestinian near a military site in the occupied West Bank, confirming the "disruption of the movement" of the assailant.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of the young man by the army.
The army stated in a release, "An attack occurred by ramming near a military site near the Adorayim Junction (Fawwar camp) south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank."
It added, “Soldiers operating in the area disrupted the movement of the terrorist," explaining that "additional soldiers were deployed to reinforce the army's presence in the area."
The Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported four people in their twenties injured, with one in moderate condition.
On the other hand, the Palestinian Health Ministry quoted the General Authority for Civil Affairs, stating, "The young man Amr Abdel Fattah Abu Hussein was martyred by the occupation's gunfire at the entrance to Wadi Al Shajina east of the city of Dura in the occupied West Bank."
The General Authority of Civil Affairs reported that the bodies of the young men would be retained if the Israeli army keeps them.
The official Palestinian news agency, "WAFA," stated that "Occupation forces opened fire on a young man inside his vehicle... leaving him bleeding without providing him with medical treatment."
It also mentioned that "Occupation forces assaulted a number of journalists, beating them severely and causing them injuries, seizing their equipment."
The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has witnessed an escalation in violence since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza on October 7.
Since then, more than 315 Palestinians have been killed by the army or Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, while Israeli forces carry out almost daily military operations and raids in various cities, villages, and refugee camps.
The total death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank since the beginning of this year has reached 523 killed by the army or settlers, according to the Health Ministry figures.
AFP
