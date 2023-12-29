Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming

Middle East News
2023-12-29 | 10:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming

The Israeli army announced on Friday that four Israelis were injured in a car ramming attack carried out by a Palestinian near a military site in the occupied West Bank, confirming the "disruption of the movement" of the assailant.  

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported the death of the young man by the army. 

The army stated in a release, "An attack occurred by ramming near a military site near the Adorayim Junction (Fawwar camp) south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank." 

It added, “Soldiers operating in the area disrupted the movement of the terrorist," explaining that "additional soldiers were deployed to reinforce the army's presence in the area." 

The Israeli emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported four people in their twenties injured, with one in moderate condition. 

On the other hand, the Palestinian Health Ministry quoted the General Authority for Civil Affairs, stating, "The young man Amr Abdel Fattah Abu Hussein was martyred by the occupation's gunfire at the entrance to Wadi Al Shajina east of the city of Dura in the occupied West Bank." 

The General Authority of Civil Affairs reported that the bodies of the young men would be retained if the Israeli army keeps them. 

The official Palestinian news agency, "WAFA," stated that "Occupation forces opened fire on a young man inside his vehicle... leaving him bleeding without providing him with medical treatment." 

It also mentioned that "Occupation forces assaulted a number of journalists, beating them severely and causing them injuries, seizing their equipment." 

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has witnessed an escalation in violence since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza on October 7.  

Since then, more than 315 Palestinians have been killed by the army or Israeli settlers in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, while Israeli forces carry out almost daily military operations and raids in various cities, villages, and refugee camps. 

The total death toll of Palestinians in the West Bank since the beginning of this year has reached 523 killed by the army or settlers, according to the Health Ministry figures. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Attack

Palestinian

West Bank

LBCI Next
Four individuals executed in Iran on charges of collaboration with Israel
Gantz: Israel is ready for the upcoming phase in the prolonged war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Eight Palestinians killed by Israeli attacks in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

EU’s Borrell condemns Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

West Bank unrest: Palestinian Foreign Ministry accuses Israeli National Security Minister of aggression

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-18

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli army in West Bank camp

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:00

Denmark to send frigate to US-led task force in Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

LBCI
World News
09:29

Iran rejects Western criticism of uranium enrichment increase

LBCI
Middle East News
09:12

Turkey detains 32 ISIS suspects planning to carry out attacks ahead of NYE

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-28

Mechanical failure halts Jounieh cable car: Two cabins collide, operations suspended

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-28

Rescue efforts: Cable car collision in Lebanon due to mechanical malfunction

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Gemayel stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in talks with Finnish Ambassador

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-11

Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

Bassil on the relationship with Hezbollah: We agree on protecting Lebanon and disagree on 'building it'

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Israeli media: Anti-tank missiles launched from Lebanon towards the Dovev settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Ehud Barak: Israeli army's successes in Gaza, yet war goals remain unfulfilled

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More