US airstrikes kill nearly 20 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed the killing and injury of approximately 20 pro-Iran fighters in a preliminary toll during nine US airstrikes targeting military headquarters and a weapons shipment in the city of Al-Bukamal and its surroundings, near the Syrian-Iraqi border.



The sources indicated that among the casualties were individuals of non-Syrian nationalities and that the airstrikes targeted a weapons shipment, vehicles, and an ammunition depot in the city of Al-Bukamal and its outskirts.