US airstrikes kill nearly 20 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Middle East News
2023-12-30 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US airstrikes kill nearly 20 pro-Iran fighters in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US airstrikes kill nearly 20 pro-Iran fighters in Syria

Sources from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed the killing and injury of approximately 20 pro-Iran fighters in a preliminary toll during nine US airstrikes targeting military headquarters and a weapons shipment in the city of Al-Bukamal and its surroundings, near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The sources indicated that among the casualties were individuals of non-Syrian nationalities and that the airstrikes targeted a weapons shipment, vehicles, and an ammunition depot in the city of Al-Bukamal and its outskirts.

Middle East News

US

Airstrikes

Iran

Fighters

Syria

Al-Bukamal

Iraq

LBCI Next
Qatari mediators convey Hamas' tentative agreement for hostage talks
Israeli strikes kill 100 Palestinians in central Gaza in 24 hours
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-13

Eight pro-Iranian fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Iran considers attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as a ‘response’

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-03

Six pro-Iran fighters killed in airstrike, suspected to be Israeli, in eastern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-23

New attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria: US official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:33

Syrian Ministry of Defense: Israel launched an airstrike on Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Iraqi official: Unidentified aircraft targeted truck convoy in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
09:07

Turkey detains around 200 suspects over alleged IS links

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,672 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Five members of a pro-Iranian group were killed in new US strikes in Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
10:25

Iraqi official: Unidentified aircraft targeted truck convoy in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Maintenance and safety: Cable car malfunction raises questions about oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

US envoy's impending return to Lebanon: Seeking clarity from Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Hezbollah's diplomatic gambit: The Presidential trade for Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Lebanon's New Year's extravaganza: 750 parties await

LBCI
Middle East News
07:17

Qatari mediators convey Hamas' tentative agreement for hostage talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Samir Geagea: Unilateral decision at southern borders not benefiting Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More