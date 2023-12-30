News
Qatari mediators convey Hamas' tentative agreement for hostage talks
2023-12-30 | 07:17
Three Israeli officials announced that Qatari mediators informed Israel that Hamas has agreed in principle to resume talks on a new agreement to secure the release of more than 40 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for a cessation of fighting lasting up to a month.
According to the American website Ipsos, Israeli officials are treating the message with extreme caution and say they hope to get further clarification over the weekend to determine if Hamas is indeed serious.
