Iraqi official: Unidentified aircraft targeted truck convoy in Syria

Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters that unidentified planes targeted several buildings and trucks used by armed factions allied with Iran in the Syrian city of Al-Bukamal, adjacent to a strategic border crossing with Iraq, late Friday evening.



A local commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, a predominantly Shiite armed group, said the strikes resulted in the death of four individuals without specifying their nationalities.



However, the official denied the killing or injury of any of the Popular Mobilization Forces fighters deployed near the Syrian border.



Sources in contact with Syrian border officials reported that the strikes targeted a convoy of eight trucks, destroying at least four of them. The officials also stated that three buildings used by one of the armed factions allied with Iran were targeted.



Currently, fighters allied with Iran, including the Lebanese Hezbollah group, control vast areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria, as well as several areas around the capital, Damascus.



For years, Israel has been carrying out attacks on what it describes as targets linked to Iran in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that erupted in 2011.



A US military official stated that the United States did not conduct any defensive strikes last night."



