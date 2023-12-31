News
The war is still raging in the Gaza Strip on the eve of the new year
2023-12-31 | 03:19
The war is raging in the Gaza Strip on the eve of the new year, a grim year for both Palestinians and Israelis that concludes on Sunday with no signs of a soon resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, considered the most violent in Palestinian territories, culminating in the deadliest attack on Israel in its history.
Israeli airstrikes have not ceased, and ground battles between the Israeli army and Hamas continue, while despair prevails among the residents of the besieged enclave who endure the consequences of daily warfare.
Mahmoud Abu Shahma, from a refugee camp in Rafah near the border with Egypt, stated, "We hoped that the year 2024 would come under better circumstances and that we could celebrate the New Year in our homes with our families."
Abu Shahma (33 years old), displaced from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, added, "We hope that the war will end, and we can return to our homes to live in peace."
Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by ground operations since October 27, has resulted in the deaths of at least 21,672 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-affiliated Ministry of Health, marking the highest toll for any Israeli operation to date.
The war erupted after Hamas carried out an unprecedented attack on Israelis on October 7, claiming the lives of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official data. About 250 hostages were taken to Gaza during the attack, with 129 still held, according to Israel.
170 Israeli soldiers were killed inside Gaza, according to the army.
Since October 9, Israel has imposed a tight blockade on the Gaza Strip, which had already been under siege since 2007 when Hamas took control, causing a severe shortage of food, drinkable water, fuel, and medicine.
The daily aid convoys entering the enclave are not sufficient to alleviate the suffering of the population, according to the United Nations, which noted that more than 85 percent of Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants have been displaced.
The World Health Organization has warned of the increasing danger of infectious diseases spreading. The United Nations declared that Gaza is "just weeks away" from entering a famine.
However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Saturday that Israel's war against Hamas will continue for "several months," reiterating his commitment to eliminate the Palestinian movement. He added in a press conference, "We will ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."
