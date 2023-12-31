Palestinian death toll in Gaza war rises to 21,822

The Palestinian death toll due to Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip has risen to 21,822 since the outbreak of the war on October 7th, according to a new toll announced by the Health Ministry affiliated with the Hamas government on Sunday.



The ministry reported the death of 21,822 individuals and the injury of 56,451 since the beginning of the war, noting the killing of 150 people and the injury of 286 with wounds in the last 24 hours.



AFP