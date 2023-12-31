Netanyahu defends the 'ethics' of the Gaza war, rejecting charges of 'genocide'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended on Sunday the "ethics" of the war conducted by Israeli forces against the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, rejecting accusations by South Africa before the International Court of Justice of committing "genocide against the Palestinian people."



Netanyahu affirmed at the beginning of a government meeting in Tel Aviv, "We will continue our defensive war, which has no equal in its justice and ethics," emphasizing that the Israeli army acts "with the highest possible ethics" in the Gaza Strip.



