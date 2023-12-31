A delegation from the "Popular Action" in Hamas visited the "Professions Unit" in Hezbollah. The official in charge of the delegation, Raafat Murra, emphasized that "the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip is engaged in an epic of heroism, redemption, and sacrifice."



"It directs strong and shocking blows to the occupation, thwarting its plans and shattering its hopes of achieving any form of political and military victories," the official added.



The unit's official, Hassan Hijazi, emphasized "the importance of union and popular work in supporting and embracing the resistance and confronting the Zionist project."



The meeting praised "the resistance in southern Lebanon and the results it achieves against the Israeli occupation on the road to Jerusalem."