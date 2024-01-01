News
Israel plans to bring in more foreign workers for construction sector
Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel plans to bring in more foreign workers for construction sector
A newspaper, quoting a government official, reported on Monday that Israel plans to bring in about 70,000 foreign workers from China, India, and other places to support the construction sector, which has halted mainly since the attack by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7.
Yehuda Morgenstern, the Director-General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, told the economic newspaper Calcalist that the government will approve a plan to increase the number of foreign construction workers to 70,000 from 50,000.
The number was raised to 50,000 in November from 30,000 to support the housing sector, which has been facing a labor shortage since about 80,000 Palestinian construction workers were banned from entering Israel following the Hamas attack.
Morgenstern said, "There is a shortage in the workforce in the construction sector. That's why the average construction period per building in Israel has increased to 34 months from 30 months in 2021 and 27 months in 2014."
He added that about 20,000 foreign workers will be brought in without bilateral agreements with their home countries.
He pointed out that the workers will generally come from China, India, Sri Lanka, and Moldova, with approximately ten thousand expected in the first quarter.
Morgenstern stated that even if the currently absent Palestinian workers, numbering 80,000, were to return, the housing sector would still benefit from obtaining additional foreign labor because the construction time for homes is increasing.
He added that the ministry recommended accepting about ten thousand Palestinians in infrastructure projects outside Israeli cities in coordination with municipal leaders.
Reuters
Middle East News
Israel
Foreign
Workers
Construction
Sector
Hamas
War
Housing
