Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

2024-01-01 | 06:13
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase
Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

An Israeli official said that Israel is withdrawing some of its forces from Gaza as part of a shift towards more targeted operations against Hamas. Some reserve soldiers are being returned to civilian life to assist the economy as the country enters the new year, during which the war may continue for an extended period.

The official stated that the war will persist in the Palestinian sector until Hamas is eliminated, adding that some of the withdrawn forces will prepare for a possible second front in Lebanon.

Since the attack on Gaza following a Hamas incursion across the border on October 7, Israeli officials have indicated plans for a three-stage attack. The first stage involved intensive shelling to open routes for ground forces and evacuate civilians, while the second stage consisted of the ground invasion that began on October 27.

The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, mentioned that the Israeli army is heading towards the third stage of the war after tanks and forces have invaded a significant part of the Gaza Strip, largely securing control despite ongoing efforts by Palestinian militants to set up ambushes in tunnels and hidden bunkers.

The official told Reuters, "It will take at least six months and will involve intensive cleansing operations against terrorists. No one is talking about launching a dove of peace from Shuja'iyya," referring to an area in Gaza destroyed by the fighting.

The official emphasized that the withdrawal is focused on reserve soldiers and aims to "revitalize the Israeli economy." However, he added that some forces withdrawn from southern Gaza would be ready to serve on the northern border with Lebanon, where fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah group exchange gunfire with Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has warned that if Hezbollah does not step back, a comprehensive war looms on the horizon in Lebanon. Both Hamas and Hezbollah receive support from Iran, which sponsors armed groups aligned with it in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, conducting long-range attacks against Israel.

The official stated, "The situation on the Lebanese front will not be allowed to continue. The next six months are a critical moment," adding that Israel will convey a similar message to the US envoy making shuttle trips to Beirut.

Reuters

