Iranian warship enters the Red Sea

Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 07:01
High views
The semi-official Iranian news agency, Tasnim, reported on Monday that the Iranian naval destroyer "Alborz" crossed the Bab el-Mandeb strait and entered the Red Sea.

The agency added that Iranian warships have been operating in the region "to secure navigation passages since 2009."

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran

Warship

Red Sea

Bab El-Mandeb

