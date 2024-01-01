Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 08:15
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that 21,978 Palestinians have been killed and 56,697 others injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. 

It added that 156 people were killed and 146 others injured in the past twenty-four hours.

The ministry mentioned that 70 percent of the casualties were women and children.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Health Ministry

Palestinians

Israel

Attacks

October 7

War

Hamas

Israel plans to bring in more foreign workers for construction sector
More than 4,360 killed: Toll of conflict in Syria in 2023
