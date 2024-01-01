Israeli minister calls for return of settlers to Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli minister calls for return of settlers to Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli minister calls for return of settlers to Gaza

Israeli Minister of National Security, the far-right extremist Itamar Ben Gvir, called on Monday for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip after the end of the war and for "encouraging" Palestinian residents to migrate. This comes after a similar call from the Israeli Finance Minister.

Ben Gvir stated during a meeting of his party, as published on his social media accounts, "Promoting a solution that encourages the migration of Gaza residents is necessary. It is a correct, fair, ethical, and humane solution."

He added, "I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister; it is the opportune time to develop a project aimed at encouraging the migration of Gaza residents to other countries worldwide."

He emphasized that the departure of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip would also pave the way for the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories.

Israel withdrew its army and around eight thousand settlers from the Gaza Strip in 2005, which had been occupied since 1967, as part of a unilateral withdrawal plan presented by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Ben Gvir continued, "Encouraging the migration of Gaza residents will allow us to resettle the residents of the border areas and the former Gush Katif settlement bloc in the Gaza Strip."

Ben Gvir, who leads the far-right "Jewish Power" party, has been charged over 50 times with incitement to violence or hate speech. In 2007, he was convicted of supporting a terrorist group and inciting racism.

The United Nations considers Ben Gvir to be an illegal symbol of Israeli settlements under international law.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had called on Sunday for the return of Jewish settlers to the Gaza Strip after the end of the war, considering that the residents of the Gaza Strip should be "encouraged" to migrate to other countries.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Minister

Settlers

Gaza

Itamar Ben Gvir

LBCI Next
Israel plans to bring in more foreign workers for construction sector
More than 4,360 killed: Toll of conflict in Syria in 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-31

Minister says Israel is ready to allow ships to deliver aid to Gaza shores

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-14

Israeli Defense Minister warns the war in Gaza 'will take more than a few months'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-11

Israeli Defense Minister: Israel has no intention of staying permanently in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

A Hamas hostage gives birth to a child in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
World News
08:05

UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More