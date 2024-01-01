Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

2024-01-01 | 12:29
Israel&#39;s Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight
Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a highly disputed law passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government that rolled back some of the high court's power and sparked nationwide protests.

The new legislation had removed one, but not all, of the Supreme Court's tools for quashing government and ministers' decisions. It took away the court's ability to void " unreasonable decisions."

Eight of 15 justices ruled in favor of nullifying the law, the court said in a statement.

Reuters

