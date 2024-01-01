US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations

Middle East News
2024-01-01 | 12:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations

Israel’s decision to withdraw some troops from Gaza appears to be the start of a gradual shift to lower-intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave. However, a US official said on Monday that there was still fighting.

Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza districts on Monday, residents said, as it announced plans to shift tactics and cut back on troop numbers. Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave, along with intense bombardment.

“This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging, which reflects the success the Israeli army has had in dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities there. I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north, which does not reflect any changes in the south,” the official told Reuters.

Reuters

Middle East News

US

Israel

Troop

Operations

Gaza

War

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israel plans to bring in more foreign workers for construction sector
More than 4,360 killed: Toll of conflict in Syria in 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-08

Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:13

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza as war enters new phase

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israel's Supreme Court strikes down disputed law that limited court oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli minister calls for return of settlers to Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
08:15

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,978 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7

LBCI
World News
08:05

UK warns willing to take 'direct action' over Red Sea attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

From darkness to resurgence: Beirut's iconic nightlife comes back to life

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

US army reports the death of Houthi boats' crews after attacking ship in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-31

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More