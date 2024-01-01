US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations

Israel’s decision to withdraw some troops from Gaza appears to be the start of a gradual shift to lower-intensity operations in the north of the Palestinian enclave. However, a US official said on Monday that there was still fighting.



Israel pulled tanks out of some Gaza districts on Monday, residents said, as it announced plans to shift tactics and cut back on troop numbers. Still, fighting raged elsewhere in the Palestinian enclave, along with intense bombardment.



“This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging, which reflects the success the Israeli army has had in dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities there. I’d caution though there is still fighting in the north, which does not reflect any changes in the south,” the official told Reuters.



Reuters