Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus

The Syrian news agency reported a statement from the Syrian army stating that an Israeli airstrike in the early hours of Tuesday from the direction of the Golan Heights targeted several points in the outskirts of Damascus, causing some material damage.



As of now, there has been no comment from Israeli officials.



Since the attack launched by the Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7th, targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has intensified its strikes on Iran-backed groups in Syria. Additionally, Israel has targeted Syrian army air defense systems and some Syrian forces.



Reuters