Drone attack targeting air base housing US forces in northern Iraq thwarted

Middle East News
2024-01-02 | 03:01
High views
Drone attack targeting air base housing US forces in northern Iraq thwarted
Drone attack targeting air base housing US forces in northern Iraq thwarted

Two security sources said that an armed drone was shot down on Tuesday over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed.

It was not clear if the foiled attack caused any damage or casualties, said the sources.

Reuters
 

