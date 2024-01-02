News
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
Middle East News
2024-01-02 | 04:11
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
The Israeli military said that Israel carried out a strike against Syrian military targets overnight between Monday and Tuesday in response to earlier rocket launches.
The military hit what it described as the "military infrastructure of the Syrian army." Late on Monday, it said five rockets were launched from Syrian territory.
Warplanes also struck at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the military said.
Reuters
Israel
Syria
Military
Rockets
Attacks
