Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

Middle East News
2024-01-02 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkey announced on Tuesday the arrest of 33 individuals suspected of planning kidnapping and espionage operations on behalf of the Israeli Mossad without specifying their nationalities.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya explained that these individuals were apprehended during security operations in eight provinces within Istanbul and its surroundings.

It was not immediately clear whether the detainees were Israelis or Turks working for the Mossad.

Yerlikaya wrote on social media, "We will never allow espionage activities against national unity."

The minister's office published scenes showing armed security forces breaking doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.

The Istanbul prosecutor's office indicated that 13 other suspects remain at large.

Relations between Turkey and Israel deteriorated following the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7th last year.

AFP

Middle East News

Turkey

Detain Spy

Israel

Mossad

Police

Interior Minister

Ali Yerlikaya

LBCI Next
Saudi TV: The Kingdom officially begins full membership in BRICS bloc
Israel ex-spymaster Zvi Zamir dies at 98
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-16

Official media: Iran executed an 'agent for the Israeli Mossad'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

Turkey warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel tries to target Hamas officials abroad

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Turkey says Israel must be held accountable for war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-22

Turkey hopes Israel-Hamas agreement will contribute to ending conflict completely

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

Poll: Only 15 percent of Israelis want Netanyahu to remain in office after the war

LBCI
Middle East News
08:44

Saudi TV: The Kingdom officially begins full membership in BRICS bloc

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Israel ex-spymaster Zvi Zamir dies at 98

LBCI
Middle East News
05:44

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:31

Five killed in collision of two planes at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-17

Lebanon's BDL issues Circular 682, allowing depositors to benefit from Circular 158

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

LBCI
Middle East News
05:23

Israeli army says investigating soldier on the death of a Palestinian detainee in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More