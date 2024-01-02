Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

Turkey announced on Tuesday the arrest of 33 individuals suspected of planning kidnapping and espionage operations on behalf of the Israeli Mossad without specifying their nationalities.



Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya explained that these individuals were apprehended during security operations in eight provinces within Istanbul and its surroundings.



It was not immediately clear whether the detainees were Israelis or Turks working for the Mossad.



Yerlikaya wrote on social media, "We will never allow espionage activities against national unity."



The minister's office published scenes showing armed security forces breaking doors and handcuffing suspects in their homes.



The Istanbul prosecutor's office indicated that 13 other suspects remain at large.



Relations between Turkey and Israel deteriorated following the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7th last year.



AFP