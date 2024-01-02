Haniyeh: Israeli hostages will only be released 'under conditions' set by Hamas

Middle East News
2024-01-02 | 10:11
High views
Haniyeh: Israeli hostages will only be released 'under conditions' set by Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, affirmed on Tuesday that the release of hostages taken from Israel during the October 7th attack will only happen "under the conditions" set by the movement. 

Haniyeh stated in a televised speech, "The captives of the enemy will not be released except under the conditions of the resistance." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas

Hostages

Israel

October 7

