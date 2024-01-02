News
Haniyeh: Israeli hostages will only be released 'under conditions' set by Hamas
Middle East News
2024-01-02 | 10:11
Haniyeh: Israeli hostages will only be released 'under conditions' set by Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas' political bureau, affirmed on Tuesday that the release of hostages taken from Israel during the October 7th attack will only happen "under the conditions" set by the movement.
Haniyeh stated in a televised speech, "The captives of the enemy will not be released except under the conditions of the resistance."
AFP
Middle East News
Ismail Haniyeh
Hamas
Hostages
Israel
October 7
Next
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
US official: Israel troop pullback signals’ gradual shift’ to lower intensity operations
Previous
