Extreme right-wing Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, has reiterated his call for the "migration" of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, regardless of the United States' disapproval of such statements.



Ben Gvir posted on X late Tuesday, stating, "The United States is our best friend, but above all, we will act in the interest of the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow residents in the border areas to return to their homes and live safely, protecting the soldiers of the Israeli army."



This stance by Ben Gvir follows criticism from the US Department of State regarding his and fellow extremist right-wing minister Bezalel Smotrich's previous statements, advocating for the relocation of Gaza's population outside the Palestinian territory.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated in a press release that the United States "rejects the recent statements by the ministers," considering them "enticing and irresponsible."



He clarified that "the Israeli government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly informed us that these statements do not reflect the position of the Israeli government." Miller affirmed that Washington views "Gaza as Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land."



On Monday, Ben Gvir stated that "promoting a solution that encourages the migration of Gaza's population is necessary. It is a correct, just, ethical, and humane solution," suggesting that the departure of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip could pave the way for the re-establishment of Jewish settlements.





AFP