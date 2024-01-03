The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas announced on Wednesday an increase in the toll of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 22,313 since the outbreak of the war on October 7.



In a brief statement, the ministry said, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 22,313 martyrs and 57,296 injuries since October 7," noting that 128 individuals among them lost their lives in the past 24 hours.





AFP