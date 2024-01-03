The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

Middle East News
2024-01-03 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

The Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas announced on Wednesday an increase in the toll of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 22,313 since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

In a brief statement, the ministry said, "The toll of the Israeli aggression has risen to 22,313 martyrs and 57,296 injuries since October 7," noting that 128 individuals among them lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

 
AFP

Middle East News

Death

Toll

Israeli

Bombing

Gaza Strip

Israeli minister calls for mass migration of Palestinians from Gaza regardless of Washington's stance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-18

The death toll from Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip reaches 19,453: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-18

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip hits 12,300

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Death toll from Israeli bombing in Gaza Strip reaches 8,306

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

The death toll rises in the Gaza Strip to 7,703 due to Israeli bombing: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Israeli minister calls for mass migration of Palestinians from Gaza regardless of Washington's stance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:44

Gaza conflict's ripple effect: Will diplomacy prevail or lead to wider conflict in border villages?

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-13

Gaza Health Ministry: 18,608 people killed, 50,594 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri assassinated in explosion in southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Breaking news: Car targeted in preliminary incident in Bir Al Abed

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

Netanyahu's advisor to MSNBC: We did not claim responsibility for the Beirut attack, and it did not target the Lebanese government or Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Hamas official denies to LBCI that Osama Hamdan was targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Al-Aqsa TV affiliated with Hamas: Al-Qassam Brigades commanders Samir Fandi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqra Abu Ammar killed in Israeli attack in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Yedioth Ahronoth, quoting Israeli officials: Saleh al-Arouri's assassination was a 'high-quality operation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More