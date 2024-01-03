Yemen's Houthi group says it targeted container ship heading towards Israel

Middle East News
2024-01-03 | 07:29
High views
0min
Yemen's Houthi group says it targeted container ship heading towards Israel

The military spokesperson for the Houthi group in Yemen, Yahya Saree, stated on Wednesday that the group had "targeted" the container ship CMA CGM Tage heading towards Israel.

He added that "any American attack will not go without a response or punishment."

 
Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Target

Container

Ship

Israel

Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani's tomb
Iran's state media reports explosions near Soleimani's tomb during ceremony
