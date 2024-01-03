Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani's tomb

2024-01-03 | 07:39
Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani&#39;s tomb
Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani's tomb

At least twenty people were killed on Wednesday due to two explosions near the shrine of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of his death in a US airstrike in Iraq, according to Tehran's official television. 

The television reported, "At least twenty people were killed in the incident" that occurred near the Mosque of Sahib al-Zaman in Kerman province in the south of the Islamic Republic, where the former commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is laid to rest. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Iran

Explosions

Shrine

Qassem Soleimani

US

Iraq

