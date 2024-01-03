At least twenty people were killed on Wednesday due to two explosions near the shrine of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of his death in a US airstrike in Iraq, according to Tehran's official television.



The television reported, "At least twenty people were killed in the incident" that occurred near the Mosque of Sahib al-Zaman in Kerman province in the south of the Islamic Republic, where the former commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is laid to rest.



AFP