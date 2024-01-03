News
Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani's tomb
Middle East News
2024-01-03 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Twenty killed in explosions near Qassem Soleimani's tomb
At least twenty people were killed on Wednesday due to two explosions near the shrine of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of his death in a US airstrike in Iraq, according to Tehran's official television.
The television reported, "At least twenty people were killed in the incident" that occurred near the Mosque of Sahib al-Zaman in Kerman province in the south of the Islamic Republic, where the former commander of the Quds Force in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is laid to rest.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Explosions
Shrine
Qassem Soleimani
US
Iraq
