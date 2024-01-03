President El-Sisi to US Congress delegation: Current priority is a ceasefire in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi informed a delegation from the US Congress that the current priority is "reaching a ceasefire, protecting civilians, and ensuring the sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to address the humanitarian crisis facing the residents of" the Gaza Strip, according to a presidential statement on Wednesday.



The statement added that El-Sisi emphasized the importance of "intensive and responsible action to avoid factors that could widen the conflict in the region, given its serious consequences for regional and international peace and security."



Egypt and Qatar mediate between Israel and Hamas after their surprise attack on Israeli towns on October 7th led to the current war in Gaza.



Reuters



