Death toll in Iran explosions rises to 103

The death toll from the explosions near the shrine of General Qassem Soleimani in Kerman province, southern Iran, rose to at least 103 on Wednesday, according to official media.



The IRNA news agency reported that "the number of martyrs has risen to 103 after the death of individuals who were injured in the terrorist explosions," noting that the number of wounded has now reached 141, some of whom are "in critical condition."



AFP