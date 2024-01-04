Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution

2024-01-04 | 05:47
Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution
0min
Iran vows revenge after biggest attack since 1979 revolution

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber vowed revenge on Thursday for explosions that killed nearly 100 people at a ceremony to commemorate top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020 in Iraq.

"A very strong retaliation will be handed to them on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani," Mokhber told reporters at a hospital were some of the wounded were receiving treatment for the bloodiest attack since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

No one claimed responsibility for the blasts. A senior official in US President Joe Biden's administration said the blasts appeared to represent "a terrorist attack" of the type carried out in the past by Islamic State militants.

 
Reuters

