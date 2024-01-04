The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister confirmed that a drone carried out an act similar to "terrorist activities" by targeting a security headquarters in the capital, Baghdad, leading to casualties in this "rejected incident."



The Iraqi Armed Forces, in a statement, held the international coalition forces responsible for "this unjustified attack on an Iraqi security entity operating within the powers granted to it" by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.



This undermines the understanding between the Iraqi Armed Forces and the international coalition forces.



It emphasized that this targeting constitutes a dangerous escalation and an assault on Iraq, deviating from the spirit and text of the mandate and action for which the international coalition was established in Iraq.