Palestinian death toll due to Israeli bombings rises to 22,438

Over the past 90 days, a total of 22,438 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said on Thursday.



At least 57,614 others have been wounded, the majority of them women and children.



Some 125 Palestinians were killed and 318 wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.



About 7,000 others are missing and are presumed dead under the rubble of their homes.