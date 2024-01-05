IRGC Commander threatens retaliation for bombings

Chief Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, vowed revenge during the funeral procession of the victims of the bombings carried out by the Islamic State two days ago.



Approximately 100 people were killed in the city of Kerman on Wednesday during the commemoration of the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the IRGC, who was killed by a US drone in Iraq in 2020.



The Islamic State claimed on Thursday that two of its members detonated explosive belts amid the crowd gathered at the cemetery in the city located in the southeast of the country.



Salami, during the funeral procession, stated about the Islamic State, 'We will find you wherever you are.'"



Reuters