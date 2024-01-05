News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IRGC Commander threatens retaliation for bombings
Middle East News
2024-01-05 | 04:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
IRGC Commander threatens retaliation for bombings
Chief Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, vowed revenge during the funeral procession of the victims of the bombings carried out by the Islamic State two days ago.
Approximately 100 people were killed in the city of Kerman on Wednesday during the commemoration of the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the IRGC, who was killed by a US drone in Iraq in 2020.
The Islamic State claimed on Thursday that two of its members detonated explosive belts amid the crowd gathered at the cemetery in the city located in the southeast of the country.
Salami, during the funeral procession, stated about the Islamic State, 'We will find you wherever you are.'"
Reuters
Middle East News
IRGC
Commander
Bombings
Hossein Salami
Iran
Islamic State
Next
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-28
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
Press Highlights
2023-12-28
Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination
0
Middle East News
2023-12-04
FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria
Middle East News
2023-12-04
FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria
0
World News
11:12
US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran
World News
11:12
US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran
0
Middle East News
08:34
Palestinian death toll due to Israeli bombings rises to 22,438
Middle East News
08:34
Palestinian death toll due to Israeli bombings rises to 22,438
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:30
Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'
World News
07:30
Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'
0
Middle East News
07:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
07:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
World News
06:27
Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real
0
World News
04:17
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
World News
04:17
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
2023-12-17
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
0
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
Middle East News
2023-12-26
Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab
0
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
Lebanon News
04:33
Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Lebanon News
2024-01-02
NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Lebanon News
12:30
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
3
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
Press Highlights
00:52
Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
5
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
Press Highlights
00:21
Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
7
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
8
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Lebanon News
11:54
Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More