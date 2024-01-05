IRGC Commander threatens retaliation for bombings

Middle East News
2024-01-05 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IRGC Commander threatens retaliation for bombings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IRGC Commander threatens retaliation for bombings

Chief Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, vowed revenge during the funeral procession of the victims of the bombings carried out by the Islamic State two days ago.

Approximately 100 people were killed in the city of Kerman on Wednesday during the commemoration of the anniversary of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force in the IRGC, who was killed by a US drone in Iraq in 2020.

The Islamic State claimed on Thursday that two of its members detonated explosive belts amid the crowd gathered at the cemetery in the city located in the southeast of the country.

Salami, during the funeral procession, stated about the Islamic State, 'We will find you wherever you are.'"

Reuters

Middle East News

IRGC

Commander

Bombings

Hossein Salami

Iran

Islamic State

LBCI Next
Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition
Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-28

Unprecedented escalation: Israeli threats, Hezbollah retaliation, and the shadow of IRGC commander's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-04

FM spokesman: Iran will respond to the killing of two IRGC in Syria

LBCI
World News
11:12

US and French Foreign Ministers discuss measures to prevent escalation in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
08:34

Palestinian death toll due to Israeli bombings rises to 22,438

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

Maersk diverts ships away from the Red Sea 'for the foreseeable future'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
World News
06:27

Germany: Danger of escalation in the Middle East is very real

LBCI
World News
04:17

Iraq forms committee to prepare for ending mission of the US-led coalition

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-17

French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israel's breach: Lebanon's UN complaint on Beirut southern suburb raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-02

NNA: Israeli drone targets Hamas office in southern suburbs of Beirut, resulting in 4 casualties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Revealing details: Unseen moments before Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Lebanon's unreceived proposals: The situation on the southern borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:21

Military Council vacancies remain unaddressed amidst government turmoil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Gallant to Hochstein: The time frame for a political solution with Hezbollah is short

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More