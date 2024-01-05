Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

2024-01-05 | 07:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated in a statement on Friday that at least 22,600 Palestinians have lost their lives, and 57,910 have been injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The ministry added that approximately 162 Palestinians were killed and 296 were injured in the past twenty-four hours.

