US Blinken arrives in Istanbul

Middle East News
2024-01-05 | 12:00
High views
US Blinken arrives in Istanbul
0min
US Blinken arrives in Istanbul

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Istanbul on Friday evening, his first stop on a tour of the Middle East centered on the war in Gaza.
 

Middle East News

Istanbul

Turkey

US

Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza
Kuwait calls on its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution or leave voluntarily
Latest News

LBCI
