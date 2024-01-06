Hezbollah announced that its fighters, at 08:10 on Saturday, as part of the initial response to the assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeted the Meron air control base with 62 missiles of various types, causing "direct and confirmed hits."



In a statement, the resistance pointed out that the Meron air control base is located on the summit of Mount Meron in northern occupied Palestine.



It is the highest peak in occupied Palestine and serves as a central hub for administration, monitoring, and air control in northern Israel, with no significant alternative.



It emphasized that it is one of the two central bases in all of Israel, namely, Meron in the north and the second Mitzpe Ramon in the south.