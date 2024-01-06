Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

Middle East News
2024-01-06 | 05:43
High views
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza stated in a press release today, Saturday, that 122 Palestinians were killed and 256 were injured in the Gaza Strip in the past twenty-four hours. 

The statement added that this brings the total number of casualties from Israeli strikes on the sector since October 7 to 22,722 Palestinians, with 58,166 others injured. 

Reuters 
 

