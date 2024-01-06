Blinken meets Turkey's Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins

Middle East News
2024-01-06 | 10:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken meets Turkey&#39;s Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken meets Turkey's Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was meeting the leaders of Turkey and Greece on Saturday at the start of a week-long trip aimed at calming tensions that have spiked across the Middle East since Israel's war with Hamas began in October.

The Biden administration's most senior diplomat began in Istanbul, meeting Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, a strong critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza.
 
 
 

Middle East News

US

Blinken

Turkey

LBCI Next
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
US Blinken arrives in Istanbul
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:01

Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-05

US Blinken arrives in Istanbul

LBCI
World News
2024-01-03

Turkish FM: US counterpart to visit Turkey on Saturday

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:43

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Middle East News
01:24

New strikes on Gaza as the Strip becomes 'uninhabitable' according to the UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-24

Al-Rahi's sermon denounces Gaza 'atrocities,' emphasizes Lebanon's neutrality

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-17

Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-04

Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:46

Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:54

Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:50

Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More