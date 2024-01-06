News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken meets Turkey's Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
Middle East News
2024-01-06 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken meets Turkey's Erdogan as Gaza diplomacy tour begins
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was meeting the leaders of Turkey and Greece on Saturday at the start of a week-long trip aimed at calming tensions that have spiked across the Middle East since Israel's war with Hamas began in October.
The Biden administration's most senior diplomat began in Istanbul, meeting Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, a strong critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Blinken
Turkey
Next
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
US Blinken arrives in Istanbul
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:01
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
World News
07:01
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
0
Middle East News
2024-01-05
US Blinken arrives in Istanbul
Middle East News
2024-01-05
US Blinken arrives in Istanbul
0
World News
2024-01-03
Turkish FM: US counterpart to visit Turkey on Saturday
World News
2024-01-03
Turkish FM: US counterpart to visit Turkey on Saturday
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Turkey detains 33 accused of spying for Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:43
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
05:43
Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
0
Middle East News
01:24
New strikes on Gaza as the Strip becomes 'uninhabitable' according to the UN
Middle East News
01:24
New strikes on Gaza as the Strip becomes 'uninhabitable' according to the UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-24
Al-Rahi's sermon denounces Gaza 'atrocities,' emphasizes Lebanon's neutrality
Lebanon News
2023-12-24
Al-Rahi's sermon denounces Gaza 'atrocities,' emphasizes Lebanon's neutrality
0
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
2023-11-17
Continuous campaign of incitement: Gaza Government media office condemns Israeli 'lies' on Al-Shifa Hospital
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House
Lebanon News
2024-01-04
Bou Habib meets US Presidential Advisor for Middle East Affairs Brett McGurk at the White House
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
Middle East News
02:46
Hezbollah 'strikes back': Meron air control base targeted in response to Saleh Al-Arouri's assassination
2
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
01:54
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
3
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
Lebanon News
03:50
Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details
4
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
Lebanon News
02:30
Israel targets cell in southern Lebanon following missiles launch: Israeli army spokesperson
5
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
07:24
Resolution 1701 implementation: Berri highlights EU role and calls for Israeli withdrawal
6
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
Press Highlights
00:32
Lebanese officials brace for Hochstein's visit: Hopes pinned on detailed border demarcation plan
7
Press Highlights
01:02
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
Press Highlights
01:02
War or peace? The diplomatic tightrope in the Lebanon-Israel border crisis
8
Lebanon News
06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Lebanon News
06:37
Mikati addresses 'Israeli aggression' in Borrell meeting: Seeking peace amidst southern Lebanon tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More