Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Oman signs concession agreement with Lebanon's CC Energy Development
Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 02:54
Oman signs concession agreement with Lebanon's CC Energy Development
The Omani official news agency reported on Sunday that the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed a concession agreement for the prospecting and exploration of oil and gas in concession areas 38 and 74 in the Dhofar Governorate with the Lebanese company CC Energy Development.
Reuters
Middle East News
Oman
Agreement
Lebanon
CC Energy Development
Oil. Gas
