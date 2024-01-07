Oman signs concession agreement with Lebanon's CC Energy Development

2024-01-07 | 02:54
Oman signs concession agreement with Lebanon&#39;s CC Energy Development
Oman signs concession agreement with Lebanon's CC Energy Development

The Omani official news agency reported on Sunday that the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has signed a concession agreement for the prospecting and exploration of oil and gas in concession areas 38 and 74 in the Dhofar Governorate with the Lebanese company CC Energy Development.

Middle East News

Oman

Agreement

Lebanon

CC Energy Development

Oil. Gas

Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
