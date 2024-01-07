Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack

The Israeli army announced on Sunday the killing of a civilian in a shooting incident in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed an escalation in violence since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The army said in a statement, "A short while ago, a shooting attack occurred in which an Israeli civilian was killed near the British Police Junction" north of the city of Ramallah. The army pointed to the pursuit of "terrorists and the closure of roads."



AFP