Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 04:41
Israeli civilian killed in West Bank shooting attack
The Israeli army announced on Sunday the killing of a civilian in a shooting incident in the occupied West Bank, which has witnessed an escalation in violence since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
The army said in a statement, "A short while ago, a shooting attack occurred in which an Israeli civilian was killed near the British Police Junction" north of the city of Ramallah. The army pointed to the pursuit of "terrorists and the closure of roads."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Civilian
West Bank
Shooting
Attack
Israeli Army
War
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant 'neutralized' in West Bank ramming attack
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli army says two hurt, assailant ‘neutralized’ in West Bank ramming attack
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
Lebanon News
2023-11-25
Israeli army reports thwarting missile attack from Lebanon on drone
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield
Middle East News
2023-10-28
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Palestinian killed by Israeli army gunfire following West Bank car ramming
Middle East News
06:50
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
06:50
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
0
World News
05:31
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
World News
05:31
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
0
Middle East News
05:19
Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
05:19
Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
Lebanon News
2024-01-05
UN: More than 76,000 displaced in Lebanon as Israel border clashes escalate
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Ain el-Tineh sources: Le Drian stresses importance of electing a President, no names proposed
Lebanon News
2023-11-29
Ain el-Tineh sources: Le Drian stresses importance of electing a President, no names proposed
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
4
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
5
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
6
Lebanon News
08:30
EU's Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
