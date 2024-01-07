Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

2024-01-07 | 04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday the loss of journalist Hamza, the son of colleague Wael al-Dahdouh, who was martyred in Israeli shelling targeting journalists in western Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
 

