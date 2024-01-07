News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 05:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan's King: US must press for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza
The Royal Hashemite Court stated that Jordan's King Abdullah warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday about the "disastrous consequences" of the continued Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
He added in a statement that King Abdullah emphasized, during his meeting with Blinken in Amman, the importance of the United States playing a role in pressing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
King Abdullah
US
Ceasefire
Gaza
Israel
Antony Blinken
Amman
Next
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
0
Middle East News
2023-12-13
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
Middle East News
2023-12-13
UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel and US show increasing divisions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
International pressure: Israel maintains stance on refusing ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
World News
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:50
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
06:50
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
0
World News
05:31
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
World News
05:31
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
0
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-11-23
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
World News
2023-11-23
Five people, including three children, taken to hospital after a knife attack in Dublin, Ireland
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
Lebanon News
2024-01-06
Missile 'escalation':32 missiles launched from southern Lebanon at Israeli sites in Upper Galilee, Al Jazeera reports
0
World News
2023-09-25
Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger
World News
2023-09-25
Washington to examine next steps after French announcement of withdrawal from Niger
0
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
4
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
5
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
05:43
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
6
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
Lebanon News
08:30
EU’s Borrell says it is necessary to avoid escalation in the Middle East
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More