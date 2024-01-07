Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 05:43
High views
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announced the death of journalists in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. One of them collaborated with Agence France-Presse (AFP), and the other was the son of the bureau chief of the "Al Jazeera" channel in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh.

The ministry stated, "Mustafa Thuria and Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed in an airstrike while traveling in a car." The channel, in turn, confirmed the journalists' "martyrdom" in an Israeli airstrike."

Middle East News

Hamas

Health Ministry

Journalists

Israel

Strike

Wael al-Dahdouh

War

Gaza

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
