Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike

Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announced the death of journalists in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. One of them collaborated with Agence France-Presse (AFP), and the other was the son of the bureau chief of the "Al Jazeera" channel in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh.



The ministry stated, "Mustafa Thuria and Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed in an airstrike while traveling in a car." The channel, in turn, confirmed the journalists' "martyrdom" in an Israeli airstrike."



AFP