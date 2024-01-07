News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry: Two journalists killed in Israeli strike
Hamas-affiliated Health Ministry announced the death of journalists in an Israeli airstrike on Sunday in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. One of them collaborated with Agence France-Presse (AFP), and the other was the son of the bureau chief of the "Al Jazeera" channel in Gaza, Wael al-Dahdouh.
The ministry stated, "Mustafa Thuria and Hamza Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed in an airstrike while traveling in a car." The channel, in turn, confirmed the journalists' "martyrdom" in an Israeli airstrike."
AFP
Middle East News
Hamas
Health Ministry
Journalists
Israel
Strike
Wael al-Dahdouh
War
Gaza
Next
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
China's COSCO halts shipping to Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:50
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
Middle East News
06:50
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people
Middle East News
2023-12-08
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,487 people
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Hamas Health Ministry reports death toll increase from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza to 17,177 people
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
From Gaza to Lebanon: Blinken's efforts to maintain regional stability during Middle East tour
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
From Gaza to Lebanon: Blinken's efforts to maintain regional stability during Middle East tour
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
0
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
10:52
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
2
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
Middle East News
04:57
Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
07:14
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
4
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:55
Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation
5
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
6
Lebanon News
11:25
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
Lebanon News
11:25
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
7
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
Press Highlights
01:20
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More