ISIS raid in Iraq kills two pro-Iran fighters

Middle East News
2024-01-07 | 10:38
High views
ISIS raid in Iraq kills two pro-Iran fighters

Two fighters from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) alliance have been killed in an attack claimed by ISIS, the pro-Iranian PMF and an Iraqi security source said on Sunday.

The two fighters "succumbed after having been wounded while they were confronting an attack" by ISIS in Salaheddin province north of Baghdad, the Hashed said in a statement reported by the official INA news agency.

A security source, who requested anonymity, confirmed the death toll to AFP and said that ISIS attacked a "[military] post on Saturday night" in the area of al-Zarka in the province's north.

The PMF is a coalition of mainly pro-Iranian former paramilitary units now integrated into the Iraqi armed forces, whose fighters have been heavily involved in the fight against ISIS.

ISIS claimed the attack in a statement published on the group's Telegram channels, saying two PMF members had been killed and three others wounded.

Middle East News

ISIS

Raid

Iraq

Iran

Fighters

Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
Northern Israel in emergency: The unfolding crisis with Lebanon
