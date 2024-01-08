Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza

King Abdullah of Jordan said on Monday that Israel has created an entire generation of orphans due to the war in Gaza. He added that about 30,000, mostly women and children, have been killed or lost due to the conflict.



In statements made in Rwanda, King Abdullah stated that the lesson to be learned is that the "Israeli indiscriminate aggression" in Gaza will never ensure its security.



His remarks were published in the official media following a statement issued by the royal palace.



Reuters