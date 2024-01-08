News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-08 | 08:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan's King Abdullah: Israel's war creates a generation of orphans in Gaza
King Abdullah of Jordan said on Monday that Israel has created an entire generation of orphans due to the war in Gaza. He added that about 30,000, mostly women and children, have been killed or lost due to the conflict.
In statements made in Rwanda, King Abdullah stated that the lesson to be learned is that the "Israeli indiscriminate aggression" in Gaza will never ensure its security.
His remarks were published in the official media following a statement issued by the royal palace.
Reuters
Middle East News
King Abdullah
Jordan
Israel
War
Gaza
Next
73 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in 24 hours
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-01
Jordan condemns the resumption of 'Israel's reckless aggressive war' on Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-11-19
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-11-19
King Abdullah II warns of regional explosion amid Israel's continued Gaza war
0
World News
06:30
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
World News
06:30
Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war
0
World News
2024-01-07
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
World News
2024-01-07
Blinken continues his regional tour in Jordan to discuss the Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
12:19
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
0
Middle East News
11:11
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
Middle East News
11:11
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
0
World News
10:47
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea
World News
10:47
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows
0
Middle East News
2023-10-21
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
Middle East News
2023-10-21
The Israeli army raids the village of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-06
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-06
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
3
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
4
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
5
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
6
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
7
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
8
Middle East News
07:24
Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us
Middle East News
07:24
Netanyahu: We will do everything necessary to restore security to our northern borders, and they should not mess with us
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More