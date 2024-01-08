Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets

Middle East News
2024-01-08 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets

Alarm sirens blared in Tel Aviv and other cities in central Israel on Monday, prompting residents to seek shelter as the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) claimed to have launched a barrage of rockets. 

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, stated in a release that they are "bombarding Tel Aviv with a rocket barrage in response to Zionist massacres against civilians." 

No reports of casualties have been received so far. 
 

Middle East News

Alarm

Sirens

Tel Aviv

Israel

Shelter

Islamic Resistance Movement

Hamas

LBCI Next
73 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in 24 hours
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-21

Alarm sirens sounding in Tel Aviv, missiles launched from Gaza intercepted

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-19

Hamas rockets set off sirens in Tel Aviv

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-16

US State Department spokesperson: Blinken and Netanyahu took shelter in a bunker for 5 minutes when sirens sounded in Tel Aviv

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-16

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in the Modi'in area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv in central Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
World News
10:47

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

LBCI
World News
10:15

UN expresses 'deep concern over the high toll' of killed journalists in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More