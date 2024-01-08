Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

Middle East News
2024-01-08 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement released a video on Monday showing one of the Israeli hostages alive, among the 132 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack inside Israel. 

In the recorded clip, the Israeli hostage speaks in both English and Hebrew, with the banner of the Islamic Jihad Movement behind him, urging for his release. 

The hostage also mourns Tamir Adar, whose death was announced by Israeli authorities in early January. 

The hostage says, "My name is Elad Katzir (47 years old) from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the western Negev desert in the south of the country. Today is January 5, 2024. I have been in Gaza for 91 days in the grip of the Islamic Jihad." 

He sends a message to the Israeli Prime Minister and government members, stating, "You left us in captivity, and you left me to face the fate of death for the first time on October 7, and now you leave me for the second time here in Gaza. I have faced death several times, and miraculously, I am still alive. Don't tell my family that you did everything to get me back because that's not true." 

The hostage sends his greetings to his family, tears welling in his eyes, saying, "I love you, I miss you." 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israel

Hostages

Gaza Strip

Elad Katzir

LBCI Next
73 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in 24 hours
Genocidal acts: South Africa files complaint against Israel at the International Court of Justice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-28

Israeli media reports air defense activation, Israeli army announces death of soldier in Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

UK Foreign Secretary urges Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:48

Blinken Arrives in Israel Seeking to Prevent Escalation of Gaza Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
11:11

Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets

LBCI
World News
10:47

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd: No deals with Houthis to avoid attacks in the Red Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:24

Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-09

Elon Musk says Starship is ‘ready to launch,’ FAA says not yet

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-30

US Secretary of State arrives to Ramallah to meet Palestinian President: AFP

LBCI
World News
2023-10-04

French FM discusses with US Biden situation in Armenia

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-09-06

A patient at Geitawi Hospital urgently needs B+ blood units. To donate, please call: 03/958583

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans

LBCI
Middle East News
12:19

Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More