Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
Middle East News
2024-01-08 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Palestinian Islamic Jihad publishes video of an Israeli hostage in Gaza
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement released a video on Monday showing one of the Israeli hostages alive, among the 132 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack inside Israel.
In the recorded clip, the Israeli hostage speaks in both English and Hebrew, with the banner of the Islamic Jihad Movement behind him, urging for his release.
The hostage also mourns Tamir Adar, whose death was announced by Israeli authorities in early January.
The hostage says, "My name is Elad Katzir (47 years old) from Kibbutz Nir Oz in the western Negev desert in the south of the country. Today is January 5, 2024. I have been in Gaza for 91 days in the grip of the Islamic Jihad."
He sends a message to the Israeli Prime Minister and government members, stating, "You left us in captivity, and you left me to face the fate of death for the first time on October 7, and now you leave me for the second time here in Gaza. I have faced death several times, and miraculously, I am still alive. Don't tell my family that you did everything to get me back because that's not true."
The hostage sends his greetings to his family, tears welling in his eyes, saying, "I love you, I miss you."
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Israel
Hostages
Gaza Strip
Elad Katzir
